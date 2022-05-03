Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Decreases By 46.8%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NAZ remained flat at $$12.77 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
