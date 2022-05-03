Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Decreases By 28.8%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MTP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

