Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Increases By 34.2%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

