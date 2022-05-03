Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Increases By 34.2%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.