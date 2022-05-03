Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Declines By 27.0%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of LX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 911,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,913. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
