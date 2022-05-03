Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Decreases By 34.9%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 21,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

