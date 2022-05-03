Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Drops By 35.3%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KCGI remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Tuesday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

