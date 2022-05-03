Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Decreases By 36.4%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of KSPN stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

