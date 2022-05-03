Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Decreases By 36.4%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Kaspien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaspien (KSPN)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.