Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Grows By 44.6%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $171.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

