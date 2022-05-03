Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Decreases By 24.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 178,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Greenpro Capital by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 734,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

