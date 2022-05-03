Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 48.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $57.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.