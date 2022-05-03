Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 48.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,691,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000.

