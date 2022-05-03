Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Grows By 21.6%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
