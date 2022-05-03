Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 35.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:ENPC remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
