Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 35.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ENPC remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.