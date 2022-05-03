Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 30.8%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period.

EVV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 273,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,384. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

