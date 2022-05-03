Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Drops By 35.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 39,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

