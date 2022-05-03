Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Grows By 20.0%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 70,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,074. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brinker International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brinker International by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

