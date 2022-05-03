Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 30.0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

