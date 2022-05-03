Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 33.3%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,284. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

