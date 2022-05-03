Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 32.5%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

