Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $7.43 on Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $221,770.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.43 or 0.00019623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00219111 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00432793 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,119.47 or 1.90535901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,870 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.