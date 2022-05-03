Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

TWTR opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 213.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

