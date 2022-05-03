Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

