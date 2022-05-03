ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

SFBS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

