Semper Paratus Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 3rd

Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Semper Paratus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Semper Paratus Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LGSTU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGSTU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industry.

