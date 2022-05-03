SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.