Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.28.

LUNMF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

