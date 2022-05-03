Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.950 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:SWM opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $801.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

