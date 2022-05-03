Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 1,476,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

