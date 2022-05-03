Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 2,999,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,121. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

