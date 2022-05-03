Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.