Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 3,300 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,915 ($48.91).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,719 ($46.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,503.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,752.26. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

