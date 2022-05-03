Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

SAND traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 297,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

