Sanderson Design Group (SDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Rating) will release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SDG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.09). 192,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of £118.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. Sanderson Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.55 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

