Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,335 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,213. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. 4,994,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,756. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

