Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SFSHF stock remained flat at $$16.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Safestore has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.12) to GBX 1,280 ($15.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

