SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $40,944.77 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,626,662 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

