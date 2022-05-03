SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $7,199.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.29 or 1.00205032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00231172 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00098241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00145226 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00269940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

