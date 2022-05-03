Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

