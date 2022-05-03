Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ROYMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.84) to GBX 702 ($8.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

