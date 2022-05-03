Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $237.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10. Hershey has a one year low of $164.27 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

