Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.33.

CU stock opened at C$38.15 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.28.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

