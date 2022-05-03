Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

