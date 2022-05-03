Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.51) to GBX 97 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.67) to GBX 132 ($1.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

