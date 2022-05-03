Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pivotal Research from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.62.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $103.13 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.