Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,802. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

