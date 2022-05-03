Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.