Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,624. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.15 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

