Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 5,705,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

