Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,754. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

