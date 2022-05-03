Revomon Reaches One Day Volume of $733,406.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Revomon has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $6.71 million and $733,406.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 240.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00399932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,068.97 or 1.82142356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

